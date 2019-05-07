Skip to content
WCBD
Charleston
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
National News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Everyday Heroes
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Weather News
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Travel with Rob Fowler
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
Investigators
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Cool School
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Clear the Shelters
Contests
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Report It!
Meet The Team
Program Schedule
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible late Thursday afternoon and evening
The Investigators
DHEC inspectors hand out several “B” grades
Homeowners frustrated with Lennar’s lingering punch list
King Street restaurant gets a “C” after recent inspections
Zombie Homes: A growing problem for the Charleston Fire Department
Call Collett: Deceptive sales tactics secretly recorded
More The Investigators Headlines
DHEC drops popular King Street restaurant to a “C”
Call Collett: Online shopper gets scammed by nice pictures, poor products
Vendors claim former Mount Pleasant store owner owes them money
North Charleston restaurant dropped to a “C” after consecutive inspections
Charleston County middle school cafeteria gets “C” from DHEC
Call Collett: Homeowners shouldn’t expect to receive their mail daily
Toxic chemicals stored near food at North Charleston restaurant
Call Collett: Couple buys $285k house that turns out to be worthless
Roach infestation at Charleston restaurant discovered after complaint
Daycare refuses DSS inspection following alleged child injury
DON'T MISS
Charleston removes more flushable wipes from sewage system
Anderson Co. serial bomber hid device in teddy bear, FBI says
Deputies: Men caught on camera dumping approx. 30 tires in neighbor’s yard
Lowcountry dancer has been accepted to Juilliard School of Dance
More Don't Miss