Campaign finance: City of Charleston Mayoral race

City of Charleston mayoral candidates released their latest financial reports on Wednesday as required by the South Carolina State Ethics Commission.

With the November 5th election a little under five months away, these reports give insight on each candidate’s contributions and expeditures.

The contribution reports are broken down by election cycle and current period which began in April.

Incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg:

Total Contributions This period: $190,617.97 Election cycle: $712,151.60 Contributions on hand: $577,464.46



Councilman Mike Seekings:

Total Contributions This period: $503,094.67 Election cycle: $503,594.67 Contributions on hand: $439,587.09



Councilman Gary White:

Total Contributions This period: $45,000.00 Election cycle: $113,755.00 Contributions on hand: $32,458.25



Councilman Harry Griffin:

Total Contributions This period: $380.00 Election cycle: $5,750.00 Contributions on hand: $5,656.10



Will Freeman:

Total Contributions This period: $175.00 Election cycle: $936.97 Contributions on hand: $451.07



Sheri Irwin: Did not report

Find out how the candidates stacked up against each other below:

Councilman Mike Seekings and Will Freeman contributed personal funds to their campaigns. Seekings contributed $29,409.79 and Freeman contributed $101.97.

Councilman Seekings was the only candidate to loan money to his campaign totally $255,000.00.

To see the full individual reports, visit: http://apps.sc.gov/PublicReporting/IndividualCandidate/SearchCandidate.aspx