MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — A representative from Carolina Waste, a trash company serving parts of the Lowcountry, is responding to complaints brought forth against the company by residents in Berkeley County.

Frustrations with the company have reached a boiling point for some people in the county, who say they have been dealing with issues like missed pick-ups, bulk items piling up, and a lack of communication from Carolina Waste.

“We get real excited in our neighborhood if they pick up our garbage, it’s really sad,” said Judi Hardee, who lives in Goose Creek.

Bruce Thomas, the district manager for Carolina Waste, addressed some of the problems Monday night during Berkeley County’s Public Utilities Committee meeting. He told county leaders the company is getting hundreds of calls a day from residents.

“It was probably two months ago we started having some issues with our labor, driver issues,” he said. “We’ve been working diligently to get past that.”

Thomas said residents are dealing with yard waste and large trash items piling up because the company has prioritized regular trash pick-ups while facing staffing problems.

“So when you’re short we had to leave the yard waste down and concentrate on getting the trash out of the community,” he said.

While Thomas said Carolina Waste has brought in drivers from other states, he also told county leaders that issues with the company’s brand-new trucks are contributing to the problem.

“Unfortunately, the new trucks and we got four of them this year — it’s like anything else you buy something new and you think it’s going to work for a while, and warranty issues… I don’t know if anyone has taken their car to a dealership, but our new trucks are having issues,” Thomas explained.

During the meeting, council members had the chance to address Thomas. County Councilman Dan Owens pointed out to Thomas that Carolina Waste should have communicated more with county leaders about the problems.

Another councilmember pointed out that finding a new company to take over would take several months, and is not the solution. Instead, he said that Carolina Waste should do more to communicate with customers and address their frustrations.

“Don’t disagree,” Thomas responded. “We’ve got to do better and we will do better.”

Residents were not able to confront Carolina Waste during the meeting and left in frustration. However, they were able to speak to Thomas outside.

“I’ve had to pay other people to take my garbage away,” said Judi Hardee.

News 2 also asked Thomas for a timeline of when the problems will be fixed. He said the company will be back on track in the next couple of weeks. When asked if they were not back on track by then, Thomas said they would “take care of it.”

Hardee, however, said she is not convinced the problem will be solved.

“It’s the same stuff we’ve heard for years,” she said. “Nothing has changed.”