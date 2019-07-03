Chaos in the classroom: fighting in S.C. schools

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- Over 22,000 fights were reported in South Carolina schools last year. That’s up roughly 13 percent from the previous year.

A Count on 2 investigation revealed that Charleston County School District leads the Tri-county area in school fights, with some schools reporting numbers in the hundreds.

Family counselor, David Kalergis, says the high number of fights in the classroom is cause for concern.

“When they’re happening in the frequency in the hundreds, that starts to normalize that.”

As for the other two districts: Berkeley County has seen fluctuations and Dorchester County has actually seen a decrease in classroom fighting over the past three years.

Chicora Elementary boasts the most reported fights with over 280 last school year. A full list of schools and reported fights can be found below:





Kalergis says fights involving elementary-aged students can mean trouble in the future.

“It sets the blueprints and the guidelines for the young adults that they are becoming.”

He also adds that there are a number of factors that could contribute to a child acting out during school, including what they experience on a day to day basis.

“Are they witnessing violence at home, what are they exposed to on social media, what movies are they watching, and what video games are they playing?”

As for how these outbursts impact the learning environment, Kalergis says the reprecussions extend far beyond the individuals involved.

“It sets a tone and creates an environment that can mess up the learning process and that can make kids anxious and scared about going to school.”