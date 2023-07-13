CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the College of Charleston prepares to welcome a record number of incoming freshman students, some are concerned about whether the college stands ready to meet the demand.

According to administrators, the College of Charleston saw a 17% increase in applications for the upcoming fall compared to last year. That means more students are likely seeking a place to live on campus.

“TikTok, social media is making this college super popular and just super limited housing now and it’s really hard for students to get housing and it’s pretty expensive here too,” rising senior Evan Drollette said.

With rent sky-high across the Charleston peninsula, on-campus housing is proving to be a more cost-effective option for students– if they can get a spot.

“It’s the biggest freshman class we’ve ever had at CofC and yeah that’s great but you can’t house all of them — there’s not enough spaces,” student Bree Weaver said.

Administrators say on-campus housing is provided for more than 3,700 students, which is about one-third of the entire student population.

Although not required, first-year students are “guaranteed housing” if they submit a deposit by May 1, and in previous years, upperclassmen have had a good chance of getting a spot as long as they submit their deposit on time too.

However, administrators noted that there are plans this year for some upper-class students to live at a hotel in West Ashley.

“I think if you can fight your way into getting a spot-on campus which is very difficult, I think it is worth it,” Weaver added.

Weaver, a rising senior and resident advisor, said more on-campus housing is needed because it is more affordable than living off-campus.

Students pay between about $3,000 and $4,900 per semester to live in an on-campus residence hall. Whereas securing an apartment off-campus in the Charleston area will on average cost between $1,400 and $1,800 a month, according to rent.com.

“Probably about double is what I would guesstimate,” Weaver said. “It is cheaper as an RA because you do get a discounted rate and so, it’s the cheapest way that I can live on campus.”

Other students, like Emily Cochrane, say most upperclassmen are still opting to live off-campus despite increasing rent prices.

“We wanted our own house to do whatever we wanted,” Cochrane said. “It wasn’t as crowded either.”

But, for those that choose this option — or are unable to secure on-campus housing — they must find their own arrangements, which come with additional costs.

“There weren’t many options off-campus, so I had to hire a realtor to help me get a house,” Drollette said.

College leaders say there are benefits to students living on campus, and they are exploring ways to ensure availability matches the school’s growing popularity.

“Like many urban campuses around the country, the College has seen increased demand for on-campus housing as rates for off-campus housing continue to rise,” President Andrew Hsu said in a statement. “We know that students who live on campus perform better academically, so we are always planning for the long term to meet the demand. The availability of more beds on campus also gives us the flexibility to systematically take existing residence halls offline for routine maintenance and renovations.”

One existing residence hall, McAlister Hall, closed for renovations last fall, but officials say it will be reopened and ready to house students beginning in August.

Fall 2023 move-in will take place August 18-19, 2023, for all halls and houses. Classes begin on August 22.