DD2 moves bus stop away from registered sex offender’s home following investigation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 moved a North Charleston school bus stop away from a registered sex offender’s home following a Count On 2 Investigation.

On Wednesday, we told you about a North Charleston mother who recently learned her children’s bus stop was in front of the home of a registered sex offender.

She contacted News 2 after Dorchester District 2 transferred her to various people and never said if they would make a change.

“My son is 12-years-old in 7th grade and he wants more independence,” said mother Rachel Donelson who lives in a small neighborhood off Ashley Phosphate Road.

“I want to be able to feel that I can trust he can go and wait by himself with the all the other kids but ever since finding this out I have not been able to get that fear off my chest,” she said.

One day after investigator Sofia Arazoza took the issue to the district, they moved the stop.

The district’s transportation director says they take concerns seriously and want to hear from you.

You can call them at 843-876-6196 with any issues.