Storm debris burning halted following complaints from Ravenel neighbors

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is working with a contractor and local municipalities to clear tons of debris from Hurricane Dorian.

Andrea Dunn’s property on Hyde Park Road neighbors one of the County’s debris dump sites. She said the community is tired of the truck traffic and smell of burning debris.

“I mean constantly. 7 days a week, 12 to 14 hours a day. Bringing debris, dumping debris, going back picking up debris,” said Dunn.

The property is one of four County Debris Management Sites and is permitted by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

· Pine Landing Road Site (Edisto)

· Hyde Park Site (Ravenel)

· Walpole Site (Johns Island)

· Seewee Site (Awendaw)

Dunn started a petition to get the Ravenel site shutdown.

“Nobody is sleeping at night. They are aggravated, upset, angry. They cant enjoy the nice fall weather we are experiencing now, especially the ones with respiratory issues,” Dunn said.

In response to neighbors complaints, the County has stopped burning on the Ravenel property. A county representative said they will continue to grind debris on the property.

Charleston County has picked up more than 243,488 cubic yards of debris following Hurricane Dorian. 57 collection trucks are currently hauling debris.