NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The death of a worker at Detyens Shipyard Saturday marks the fifth fatality at the facility since 2019.

The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said the worker, who has now been identified as 41-year-old Hugo Antonio, fell down several floors on a ship into what used to be a fuel tank and hit his head.

A report from NCPD said Antonio was not wearing a harness when he was found. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the incident.

In the last four years, OSHA has issued multiple citations against Detyens Shipyard for safety violations. In April 2023, a planned inspection by OSHA resulted in 13 violations for Detyens Shipyards, with several involving issues with guardrail systems, machine guarding, and electrical equipment. The initial penalty for the violations was $91,836 in fines. After an informal settlement, it was reduced to $55,102.

There were four other worker deaths at Detyens between 2019 and 2022.

In April 2019, an employee was killed after a cord snapped and pinned him against equipment.

Two months later another worker died at the facility when he fell from a ladder on a ship while painting. That incident was investigated by the U.S. Coast Guard and OSHA was not involved.

At the beginning of 2020, another worker died after he was struck in the head by a sheared-off shackle and fell approximately four floors. In 2022, a worker was killed after he fell while welding a ship’s smokestack.

The initial penalties from OSHA for the incidents they investigated totaled nearly $76,000 in fines for Detyens Shipyard.

News 2 reached out to Detyens Shipyard for comment. The company’s Director of Sales and Marketing responded, “Detyens Shipyards has no comment during an ongoing investigation.”