CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Former employees of a Lowcountry charter school that was ordered to shut down are now suing the school for breach of contract.

A judge in Administrative Law Court handed down the motion on Sept. 26 to stop operations at Charleston Advancement Academy High School (CAA), after months of legal dispute between the school and the district that oversees it, the South Carolina Public Charter School District (SCPCSD).

Now, there is fallout from that decision, as former employees of the charter school have filed a class action lawsuit against CAA and SCPCSD.

The lawsuit claims that although the school closed, the former employees were never technically fired. Therefore, they argue their contracts were not honored and they are seeking a payout.

The attorney said they are representing 22-25 people in the lawsuit, and while it has been filed as a class action, it still needs to be certified by a judge.

Under the judge’s order in the September filing, all of CAA’s assets are set to be transferred to SCPCSD. According to the law, the district is not liable for the debts of the charter school. However, because CAA was also listed as a non-profit, it could change how the school’s debts are handled.

The attorney who filed the lawsuit is seeking that all of the contracts be paid out to the individuals they represent.

They filed a motion for a receiver to collect the funds to stop the school’s money from being spent until legal matters can be resolved and moved for an emergency hearing in the case.

An attorney representing CAA expressed support for the former employees and believes they should be paid the remainder of their contracts.