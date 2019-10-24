Former Mt. Pleasant store owner arrested following Count on 2 Investigation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Castleton Marketplace store owner, Emily Floyd, was arrested in Horry County last week.

The 27-year-old is charged with writing a fraudulent check in April. In May, Count on 2 Investigators spoke with several people who say Floyd owes them money and merchandise.

The store, which has since closed its doors on Johnnie Dodds, offered a brick and mortar location for artisans and vendors in the Southeast.

Floyd was expected to pass part of the sales profit back to the vendors but, many said that often didn’t happen.

In April, Floyd abruptly closed down Castleton Marketplace. 20 vendors said they are still waiting for final payments.

Lexie Nale estimates Floyd owes her close to $40,000 of sales and missing merchandise.

“They don’t keep books, they just get rid of sales, they get rid of your merchandise, they sell it at a discount, there is nothing they won’t do to get money,” said Nale.

Chiara Rizzo-Hansen lives in Horry County. She filed her case with the county magistrate after receiving the bad check in April.

“If she would have told me, you know me and my dad are having trouble I am trying to rectify things I would wait two or three months but, in this case, I knew I wasn’t going to get my money,” said Rizzo-Hansen.

Nale said she was reassured to hear about Floyd’s arrest.

“It gave me hope that there is someone who is willing to listen to us and say this is wrong,” said Lexie Nale.

Floyd’s arrest was part of the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Worthless Check Unit. According to the Solicitor’s Office, the WCU is designed to assist merchants and small businesses in collecting payment on bad checks.



“Since starting our Worthless Check program in 2004, our office has collected and returned over $11 million to individuals and small businesses in Horry and Georgetown counties. I constantly get thank you notes and calls from satisfied victims and I join them in thanks for the hard work of our Worthless Check Division.” Solicitor Jimmy Richardson

Floyd recently opened a restaurant in Myrtle Beach, similar to Delish! Bakery and Bistro which she owned in downtown Charleston.

Floyd did not respond to any calls or emails for comment on this story.

Several other alleged victims have come forward after the original investigation aired.