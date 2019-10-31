Fresh pavement on Lowcountry roads turns manholes into potholes

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers say two recently finished paving projects in Mount Pleasant and West Ashley left manholes well below the road surface, and now they will be fixed after the Count on 2 Investigators started asking questions.

Chuck Dawley Boulevard in Mount Pleasant and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in West Ashely were recently repaved. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the projects are a preservation effort for a larger project done in 2014.

As part of the planning, SCDOT officials say they reach out to their utility partners anticipating the need for manhole covers to be raised after this kind of work.

Crews use “riser rings” to bring those manhole covers up to road level.

Daniel Burton says his agency did that ahead of the work on Chuck Dawley and Sam Rittenberg.

“In some of these instances recently we’ve done that [front-end work], but we had the incorrect size risers and we’re working with our utility partners to correct those issues,” said Burton.

Charleston Water system says they needed to wait to see how low the manholes would be on Sam Rittenberg before ordering the risers. They say they will be installed next week.

It’s a different story on Chuck Dawley. Mount Pleasant Waterworks says they provided Banks Construction, the contractor doing the work, the materials ahead time. However, because of “missteps” on the contractor’s end they didn’t get installed.

Our questions prompted Waterworks to pull a Banks Project manager into a roadside meeting to address those issues and come up with a plan to get the risers installed.

The Banks manager could not speak on camera, but said they would make it right. He did not know when the work would be done, but it could happen as early as next week.

Burton says AT&T has several manhole covers to raise as well. A rep from AT&T said in an email statement:

“Following recent road work in the area, we are working with public officials to ensure our manholes on Chuck Dawley Boulevard are fixed to be in line with the grade of the roadway.”