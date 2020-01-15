Lingering Comcast cable frustrates Mount Pleasant homeowner

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)– In April, Mount Pleasant homeowner Bill Cantrell noticed an orange Comcast cable draped along his front yard.

“So, the house two doors down, their line failed ten months ago so they just ran a temporary line above ground laying on the ground in my yard and in my neighbor’s yard,” he said.

Cantrell said when he first noticed the cord he didn’t think much of it because he assumed they were actively doing work but grew impatient after months of waiting.

Since April, Cantrell has called Comcast five times. He said each call lasted 45 minutes to an hour.

“Each time they act like I am calling them with a new problem,” said Cantrell. “They have no record about me calling before about the same thing,” he added.

So he called the Count on 2 Investigators.

A new span of cable was buried one day after News 2 contacted Comcast.

In November, News 2 received a similar complaint from West Ashley homeowner Dennis Zellner.

According to Comcast spokesman Alex Horwitz, communications providers like Comcast must obtain a permit from local government before it can bury its network.