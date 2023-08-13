SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — More people are bringing forward complaints about a trash company that serves several areas in the Lowcountry.

Earlier this week, News 2 spoke to a Goose Creek man who said he and his neighbors are facing several issues with their county-contracted trash services company, Carolina Waste.

Now, residents in Summerville have told News 2 they are experiencing similar problems.

Marianne Haugh lives in The Bridges area of the town of Summerville and uses a wheelchair.

She said she has an agreement with Carolina Waste because she needs help with trash pickup.

“I have a reasonable accommodation with them that my trash can is placed outside of my garage every Wednesday night and they come up on Thursdays and pick up my trash from the top of the driveway,” Haugh explained.

However, she said that had not happened in several weeks.

“The last time it got picked up was July 28th, and then it got picked up today after many many calls and emails to them,” she said.

Carolina Waste is scheduled to pick up the neighborhood’s trash on Thursdays, but it didn’t happen on that day this week for anyone on Haugh’s street.

“My neighbors and I were sitting outside watching and they only picked up a few houses in the neighborhood, not everyone else.”

Haugh said the trash was finally picked up Friday morning.

Diana Thompson, another resident in the area, said the problems with Carolina Waste do not stop there.

“We come across issues where they don’t pick up trash sometimes for a couple of weeks and then we’ll come out and we have a lot of damaged cans,” said Thompson. “Most of us have damaged cans.”

Haugh said they are frustrated with the lack of consistency, and the neighborhood wants answers.

“It’s a service we pay for — it’s an expectation that they are gonna come and pick up the trash,” Haugh said. “And they really just need to come and do their job.”

News 2 has reached out to Carolina Waste for a response to these concerns and we have not received a response.