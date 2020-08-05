COVID-19 case count breakdown: Nursing homes and assisted living facilities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) updates Coronavirus case data on nursing homes and assisted living facilities twice weekly.

“DHEC prioritizes the identification of COVID-19 infections in nursing homes and assisted living facilities because the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 is common in these types of facilities, and the residents who live there are at high risk for developing complications or death from COVID-19 infection.” SCDHEC

The data includes a cumulative list and a list focused on changes in the last 30 days.

The data sheet released on August 4th reveals some Lowcountry facilities are struggling to keep the virus at bay.

Coastal Regional Center in Summerville serves 140 people with Intellectual Disabilities.

According to DHEC, the facility reported that 8 residents tested positive over the last 30 days. 35 staff members tested positive in the same time period, and one person died as the result of the virus.

Facility administrator Tom McDaniel said, “the current high rates of Covid-19 cases across the local area, state, and nation places our staff in a constant state of vigilance while both on and off duty. The asymptomatic nature of Covid-19 presents a unique challenge when compared to say the regular flu.”

According to McDaniel, 375 staff members are employed by Coastal Regional Center. He said they have had 42 staff test positive, of which 29 have returned to duty. 10 residents tested positive, of which 8 have recovered; one remains hospitalized.

“The virus is very contagious and our workforce are truly heroes for their commitment to those we serve,” McDaniels said. “I am extremely proud of the men and women of the Coastal Regional Center and their selfless service to our states most vulnerable citizens,” he added.

In the last 30 days, White Oak Manor in North Charleston reported 27 positive residents, 12 positive staff members, and 7 deaths.

Life Care Center of Charleston reported 17 positive residents, 21 positive staff members, and 6 deaths in the same time period.

Sandpiper Rehab and Nursing has the highest total of cumulative cases in the Lowcountry with 119. 26 residents have died of the virus. In the past 30 days they recorded 10 new resident cases, 6 new staff member cases, and 6 resident deaths.

92 residents have tested positive at Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care Center in Hanahan, according DHEC’s cumulative list. 15 residents and 1 staff member died.

The cumulative list reveals 14 Carlyle Senior Care of Kingstree residents died because of the virus. The facility reported 88 cases in total.

“This virus is taking its toll on many of our state’s most vulnerable, including our friends and family who reside in long-term care facilities,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Physician. “DHEC continues to work with facilities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide recommendations and guidance for best practices in controlling the spread of this disease.”