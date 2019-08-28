Parents concerned about school bus stop by sex offender’s home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Rachel Donelson lives in a small neighborhood off of Ashley Phosphate road.

“My son is 12-years-old in 7th grade and he wants more independence,” Donelson said.

At the start of the school year she learned her two children were being picked up by the school bus driver in the yard of a registered sex offender.

“I want to be able to feel that I can trust he can go and wait by himself with the all the other kids but ever since finding this out I have not been able to get that fear off my chest,” she said.

She knew the owner was registered because of the Life360 app on her phone.

“He has never come outside but just the fact that he is on the registry it should have popped up with the school as an alert that maybe we shouldn’t assign it right here,” she said.

Donelson called Dorchester District 2 to bring the matter to their attention, but said they didn’t resolve the issue in a timely manner. She then reached out to the Count on 2 Investigators for help.

Count on 2 investigator, Sofia Arazoza, reached out to DD2 Transportation director, Stephan Shope. He said the district takes all complaints seriously.

“When we know of the hazards we take those into account. It’s not just sex offenders. It can be hazardous road conditions. It can be known vicious animals,” Shope said.

Shope said the bus stop will be moved to a different location. He encourages parents to call the transportation department with concerns.

