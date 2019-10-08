Dorian clean-up cost adding up in Charleston County

Hurricane Dorian is now the second most costly of the recent disasters in Charleston County, dating back to the 2014 ice storm.

According to figures from Charleston County, the damage estimate just topped $12M.

That puts the price tag just behind the more than $15M for Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

The biggest difference this time is the vast majority of the damage came from Dorian’s winds, since the storm spared us the massive flooding that it threatened to bring.

While The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will reimburse Charleston County for some of those costs, nothing is certain about the cost vs FEMA reimbursement.

The agency approved more than $13M of the $15M the county requested for the damage from Matthew four years ago.

However, it only approved $3M of the $10M Charleston County requested for the massive flooding in 2015. The county is appealing more than $9M in denied reimbursements for that event.