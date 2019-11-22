RESOLVED: Comcast cable cord frustrates homeowners

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD)– In July, Dennis Zellner noticed a Comcast cable running across the back driveway of his West Ashley home.

Zellner said he was never contacted by Comcast about work on his Bolton’s Landing property.

“It’s gotten now more frustrating because you have been told they are going to come and take care of it and now they aren’t,” Zellner said.

“Nobody called, nobody rang the bell. We have a Ring doorbell where we record everyone that comes to the door and nobody from Comcast came to our door,” said Zellner.

The discovery shocked him, given he is not a Comcast customer and neither are his next door neighbors.

After months of trying to reach the company, he called the Count on 2 Investigators.

“You have to wait on the phone anywhere from 10 to 45 minutes at a time and then they pass you to someone else, then come back and put you on hold,” Zellner said. “You are on the phone for an hour every time,” he added.

Comcast arrived at Zellner’s home one hour after they were contacted by News 2 and promptly removed the cable.

“We appreciate News 2 bringing this matter to our attention. Once we were made aware, our local team began taking steps to immediately resolve the situation.” Alex Horwitz, Comcast Vice President of Public Relations

Comcast Public Relations Vice President, Alex Horwitz, said the cable was a temporary span put in place while work on a permanent cable was completed.

“We cannot believe it. What we have struggled with since for five months since July, you fixed in less than 2 hours today. We are beyond amazed and grateful. We are so happy we contacted News 2 with this issue. We feel confident if we had not reached out to you, we would have been ringing in 2020 with that cable strung across our yard! “ Kathleen Zellner

If you have a problem you need help resolving message the Count on 2 Investigators.