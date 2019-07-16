TSA Uncovered: An increase of guns at SC airports

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – So far in 2019, Transportation Security Administration officers have found eleven firearms in passenger luggage at the Charleston International Airport.

Federal Security Director Steven Corey says they have noticed a 54% increase the number of undeclared firearms found in South Carolina airports since last year.

In 2018, TSA officers found 20 firearms in passenger luggage at the Charleston International Airport. Nine of the firearms were detected between January and June.

Corey says they routinely find weapons at the security checkpoint. This summer, officers have found a grenade, knives, brass knuckles and a stun gun in carry-on items.

Charleston International Airport’s latest quarterly HazMat pickup included the following:

750 pounds of Flammable aerosols

7 pounds of small containers or gas cartridges

16 pounds of lighters

6 pounds of non-flammable aerosols

206 pounds of flammable liquids

If you plan to travel with a firearm, you must declare it at your airline checkout counter when checking bags. The gun must be unloaded and placed in a hard case that is locked. The registered gun owner should retain the key or code to unlock the case.

Not following proper procedure can result in court appearances, fines, and a loss of one’s gun permit.

