Unfinished Business: Homeowners waiting on punch list 11 months after closing

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)– Connor Ansley and his fiance planned to close on their Mount Pleasant home in February 2019 but construction delays with home builder, Lennar, pushed that date back.

“We show up and the house isn’t close to being done and then it gets pushed back another week and another week,” said Ansley.

In April, they closed on the home in the Hamlin Oaks community despite a long list of work that was left to be done.

Ansley said they trusted that home builder’s word that the work would be completed.

“Both of them sent promissory notes promising to have everything that we had at the time listed that they would have finished and here we are still talking about it,” he said.

Nearly a year later, Ansley is still trying to track down the company to get the issues addressed.

“We have had several things that have been done, but it seems like they come in to fix one thing and two more things get messed up and then we need two more people to come in and repair,” Ansley said.

Crews have left doors and sheetrock unpainted, and an unfinished interior staircase and outdoor railings that need replacement.

According to Ansley, staff turnover has made resolving the issue difficult.

“It gets to the point where you are about ready to give up,” he said. “If you look around and notice there are no pictures on the wall it’s because well they need to touch up the sheetrock and what’s the point of putting it up if we are going to need to take it down,” he added.

The Count on 2 Investigators emailed the company and within two days crews were at the home working on the interior stairs.

Ansley said he is hesitant to trust the work will get completed properly.

A Lennar spokesperson issued the following statement in response to Ansley’s complaint.

“We appreciate our homeowners’ concerns and will continue to work closely with them to ensure the necessary repairs are completed as quickly as possible.” Lennar Spokesperson

In June, the investigators received a similar complaint from another homeowner in the Hamlin Oaks community.