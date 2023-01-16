CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People across the Lowcountry honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during MLK Day celebrations.

The 51st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade travelled through Downtown Charleston on Monday. The YWCA of Greater Charleston hosts the parade every year. This year marked the first time the celebration was held in person since the coronavirus pandemic.

Gavin Abraham watched the parade for the first time with his family. He said it was an opportunity to teach his daughter about where they came from.

“We try to teach them about history and black history and just how we became to where we are today versus where we were several years ago,” Abraham told News 2.

Spectators lined the streets from the parade’s start point at Burke High School, all the way to the end past Marion Square on Calhoun Street.

Various churches, marching bands, businesses, youth groups, and other organizations took part in the fun.

“The bands, we enjoy the bands,” said Jeremiah Bell when asked what his favorite part was.

The event brought people from different backgrounds together for one common reason – to commemorate Dr. King’s life and his pivotal role in the civil rights movement.

“Freedom for everybody. It don’t matter what race you are, what creed you are, what sex you are. Everything is freedom for Martin Luther King Day,” said Bobby Rollins of North Charleston.

Celebrations continued into the evening. The First Baptist Church of James Island hosted its 10th Annual MLK Commemorative Concert. The Lowcountry Voices performed during the event.