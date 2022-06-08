CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – He’s been called Weird Al, Noah Syndergaard, and Jacob Degrom. But he’s best known as the Rays pitcher of the month for May.

“My coaches who’ve helped me along the way to get where I am. Pitching coaches since I’ve gotten into the organization, like they’ve been all in on me,” Riverdogs pitcher Austin Vernon said.

Riverdogs pitcher Austin Vernon’s mane has been the main thing for the past seven years.

“I gotta do something else with my hair. I gotta change it up. So I just started growing it out. Let it grow and then eventually it just kept going and going and I was like I think this looks a lot better than a combover,” said Vernon.

Vernon’s pitching prowess may not come from his hair like Samsons strength in the bible.

But his numbers are strong on the bump, leading the Carolina League in strikeouts.

“I’m just going out there and competing, honestly. I don’t think about much, going out there I’m attacking the hitter, I’m going to beat the hitter.”

Like Austin’s flow, his pitching journey has been a long one.

He didn’t commit to college until April of his senior high of high school.

However he doesn’t plan to cut it off on the top of his head or on top of the mound anytime soon.