The meaning of blue and teal pumpkins on Halloween

You may see children carrying blue or teal pumpkins while trick-or-treating this Halloween.

The blue pumpkins mean the child has autism while the teal pumpkins mean a child has food allergies.

One mother started the blue pumpkin campaign after explaining at each house that her child with autism cannot speak. But she still wanted him to be included in the fun of Halloween.

“The blue bucket represents the fact that a lot of times when children are trick-or-treating, they will wait for someone to say trick-or-treat. Well, this represents like, ‘hey, this child cannot say that’ and this is just representing that to the parents.”

Some of the children may also need a little extra time or patience, and some may appear to be older.

Teal pumpkins are used by children who have food allergies. Many people will display a teal pumpkin on their front porch or sidewalk to identify homes that offer non-candy treats for children with those food allergies.