COLUMBIA S.C. (WCBD)— Vice president Kamala Harris was among many speakers celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Columbia.

“Today we celebrate the legacy of Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, a visionary who saw what could be unburdened by what had been an organizer who moved the minds, the hearts, and the feet of the American people,” said the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris.

The event began with a prayer service at Zion Baptist Church before crowds started the march to the South Carolina State House, where speakers reflected on Dr. King’s legacy and how we can carry on that legacy in our own lives.

“The time is now to join, hand and hand. The time is now to lift our voices. The time is now to define the odds but, most importantly, act,” said Dr. Ivory Thigpen, a chairperson of the SC Legislative Black Caucus.

Vice President Harris said so much progress has been made since Dr. King’s time, but there is still so much left to be done, and urging everyone to keep up the fight for justice.

“I think Dr king would be the first to say that yes, we have come far, and though we have come far in this moment, it is up to us to continue that fight,” said Harris.