The new North Charleston Athletic Center will officially open to the public on Wednesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The grand opening for the North Charleston Athletic Center is set for Wednesday. It’s touted as the Lowcountry’s first large scale competition and recreation athletic center.

Designed to host a wide variety of sports, the 51-thousand square foot, $14-million-dollar state of the art facility will host not only competitive sports competitions but will also serve as a meeting center and event space.

The center is made up of three separate gymnasiums. There are three full basketball floors, four regulation volleyball courts, six full-size pickleball courts, and six full-size wrestling mats.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said the Athletic Center will bring teams from all over to his city.

“And it was actually brought to my attention by a grandmother who said, ‘our kids can’t afford to go spend hotel money, food and beverage for their families to go with them on these trips they have to take,'” said Summey. ” So we said well, let’s see what we can do to bring it here.”



He notes the center will serve all age groups from seniors to youth,. He said he thinks it’s the finest gym at this end of the state of South Carolina.

“It is as modern as you can get,” said Summey. “Something I think we not only built to meet a need, we built something that will meet the need for the next 50 years.”

The new recreation center is located at 5794 Casper Padgett Way in North Charleston. This is adjacent to the North Charleston Public Works Campus.

Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony opening is set for 10 a.m.