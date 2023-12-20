NORTH CHARLESTON S.C (WCBD)– We are five days away from Christmas, and many Lowcountry organizations donate gifts and supplies to needy families.

Businesses and non-profit organizations across the Lowcountry are finding ways to give back to families in need this holiday season.

The Salvation Army and the North Charleston Community Resource Center are two of the many organizations giving back to families for Christmas.

“It is so fulfilling to see the joy on people’s faces when receiving gifts. It’s so fulfilling seeing the joy on people’s faces when they bring the gifts,” said the Salvation Army Officer Mike Michels.

The community resource center gives back all year, providing essentials like baby products, clothing, and food. Still, the holidays can be challenging for some families, so the community resource center is stepping up its efforts this season.

“The holiday season is extraordinary. The weather is cold, people are stuck in their houses, people can’t get out and about, and they need groceries. We’ve been able to give people a week’s worth of groceries, and we succeeded, and what we wanted to do,” said Louis Smith, the executive director of community resource outreach centers.

The Salvation Army is also known for its efforts during the holiday season. The donations it receives this time of year go not only towards presents but also towards funding programs throughout the rest of the year.

“Like I said, Christmas is our biggest fundraiser. We’re looking to raise about $500,000 over Christmas to fill our budget for our work for Christmas and throughout the year. We will be handing out food and helping people with their utilities or rent,” said Michels.

The Salvation Army of Charleston