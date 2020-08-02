The SC Emergency Management Division provides storm safety tips ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) says residents should expect tropical storm conditions to hit South Carolina’s coast on Monday, August 3.

They added that residents should finalize their storm preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.

According to forecasts, high winds, rain, flash flooding, isolated tornadoes and an estimated storm surge of 1-4 feet are all possible.

The SCEMD recommends the following:

Bring in lawn furniture and other loose objects, such as garbage cans, that may become hazards in high winds.

Double check to make sure you have all emergency supplies listed in the South Carolina Hurricane Guide. Include items like hand sanitizer and face masks to guard against COVID-19.

Keep your cell phones and mobile devices fully charged in case of power outages Monday night.

Have multiple ways to get emergency warnings for your area. Some options include Wireless Emergency Alerts on your mobile phone, NOAA Weather Radio, and CodeRED Emergency Notifications.

Heed warnings issued by local public safety officials. When you hear an official alert, take safety precautions immediately.

These are a few options provided by officials on what to do if you are unable to stay at your home because of the storm.

People who live in mobile homes or in low lying areas prone to flooding need to consider staying elsewhere during the storm. Stay with friends and family as a first option. Go to a motel or hotel, if possible. Emergency shelters should be considered an absolute, last resort option due to COVID-19.



If shelters are opened based on immediate need, their locations will be posted on SCEMD’s shelter locator tool.

Safety precautions to reduce the possibility of coronavirus infections will be available at all emergency shelters.

The SCEMD wants to remind the public to always be aware of potential flash flooding.

They also provided some tips to keep people safe ahead of any potential flash flooding:

If there is any possibility of a flash flood, move to higher ground. Do not wait to be told to move.

Do not walk through moving water. Three to six inches of moving water can make you fall. If you have to walk in water, walk where the water is not moving. Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you.

Do not drive into flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do so safely. You and the vehicle can be quickly swept away.

Do not ever try to drive around or move barricades that are blocking a street.

The SCEMD remains at OPCON 2 for COVID-19 response and Tropical Storm Isaias.

TRACKING THE TROPICS | Track this storm on the Tracking the Tropics page and prepare for the season with the Storm Team 2 Hurricane Ready Guide.