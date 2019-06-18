The Susie Jackson Way project gets underway in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The unveiling of the ‘Susie Jackson Way’ signage and fundraising campaign launched on Tuesday.

Ms. Jackson was the oldest person who was shot and killed at Mother Emanuel AME in June of 2015. She was 87-years-old.

The new street signs in Jackson’s name will be up on the corners of Chapel and Alexander Streets.

“She came to me in a dream and I did what I was supposed to do – This is my dream from Ms. Susie Jackson,“ said Dorthy Smith, who organized the project.

Her family also talked about plans for the Susie Jackson Freedom Memorial Garden.

The site will be located in the area formally referred to as “Cedar Court,” a shortcut Jackson took to get to Buist Elementary School and Mother Emanuel AME Church.