Things to do for your dad on Father’s Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today is Father’s Day, but some celebrations may look a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts expect Americans to spend about $17 billion on Father’s Day this year with most people spending their money online.

This year’s celebrations will likely be combined with social distancing.

Several dads say the gift they want the most are special moments, which includes things like hiking or just taking a walk around the neighborhood and you can always make a homemade card.

