ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) officials say they have arrested 18-year-old Zyaire Criswell, but they say even with this arrest, their investigation is still ongoing.

IOPPD is continuing to make progress on the April 7th beach shooting that left five people wounded.

“Our investigators,” IOPPD Sgt. Matt Storen said, “ever since the night of that incident, have been combing through hours of video footage, including our body cam and user-submitted footage that was online or surveillance video.”

Storen says the department has developed leads based off that video evidence, and made several arrests.

“From the incident,” Storen said, “Isle of Palms Police Department has arrested three individuals. Two adult males, and one adult juvenile.”

Their most recent arrest was 18-year-old Zyaire Criswell from Summerville, who is charged with the unlawful carrying of a pistol. And they may look to make even more arrests as their investigation continues.

“We want people to know that if they’re caught out here with a gun,” Storen said, “or breaking the law, we have zero tolerance for that. We expect more charges to be filed for individuals as the investigation moves forward.”

Storen says they recently received a tip of another potential large beach gathering that could happen on May 6th.

“We have released that to the other agencies in the area,” he said, “and now we are in the preparation mode for that. We have state agencies, local agencies all coming to assist us.”

And with many of the city’s busiest holidays like Memorial Day and Fourth of July quickly approaching, Storen says they’re going to continue collaborating and sharing information with other agencies to keep everyone safe.

“We want our residents and our visitors to know,” he said, “the City of Isle of Palms and the beach, they’re a safe place to come. It’s a family environment. We’re working very hard to keep it that way, as it always has been. So, we look forward to welcoming everybody here this summer.”

Storen urges anyone who witnessed the April 7th beach shooting to contact IOPPD.