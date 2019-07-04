Third time’s the charm? Advocates hopeful for Ashley River pedestrian bridge grant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston officials are re-applying for a federal funding grant that could begin construction on the proposed pedestrian-bike bridge over the Ashley River.



The grant would cover $16 million of the total $22 million the project would cost. The city has been denied funding twice since their first application last summer.



Charleston Moves, a local non-profit, is hopeful with more community support than ever before. They’ve been asking local groups to send in letters showing their support as part of the grant application.

Katie Zimmerman, the organization’s executive director, explained that the letters help show the widespread support of the community and could increase their chances of grant approval.



“We reached our milestone yesterday with over 200 letters,” says Zimmerman. That being said, they are still asking for more.



Any organized group is eligible to send a letter of support for the construction of the bridge. That includes clubs, churches, businesses, etc. They cannot use letters from individuals.



Zimmerman believes that the pedestrian-bike bridge is a necessary addition for the city in terms of safety and overall quality of life for commuters.



She explained that with 75,000 jobs being within a 20 minute bike or walk of the bridge, many people would take advantage of the path.



Charleston Moves will be accepting letters of support through tomorrow, July 4th to give city officials enough time for the application due date on the 15th. They’re expected to hear back by this fall.