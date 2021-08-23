‘This vaccine is a seatbelt’ Pfizer becomes first vaccine to get full FDA approval

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has become the first to get full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

“This vaccine is a seatbelt. Wearing a seatbelt doesn’t keep your from getting in an accident. What the seatbelt does is it keeps you from dying or being severely, you know, injured in an accident. That’s the point of a seatbelt,” said Dr. Robert Oliverio who is the Chief Medical Officer for Ambulatory Care and Population Health at Roper St. Francis.

Moving beyond emergency use authorization doctors hope the approval will help ease the mind of those who are hesitant.

“For those who are, you know, a sort of a wait and see population, you know, the FDA weighed and saw that it’s safe and efficacious and it’s saying that now,” said Dr. Oliverio.

The approval shows the FDA has been satisfied with the vaccine data so far.

“It’s well demonstrated that it’s safe and efficacious,” said Dr. Oliverio.

A race to get vaccines in the arms of Americans.

“It’s a good vaccine. It keeps you from, you know, essentially getting hospitalized or dying from COVID and it also decreases the risk of symptomatic disease, you know, by 90 percent,” said Dr. Oliverio.

The United States is the first country to fully approve the vaccine.