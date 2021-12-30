Thousands expected at Folly Beach Flip-Flop Drop on New Year’s Eve

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands are expected to ring in 2022 on Folly Beach for the 11th annual Flip-Flop Drop.

Last year the event was live-streamed without the crowd due to the pandemic. Organizers said while there are no COVID-19 restrictions in place this year, they encourage people to do what makes them comfortable such as wearing a mask.

Dangling 75 feet in the air, the giant sparkly flip-flops will drop at midnight, marking the start of the New Year. Organizers said the drop will happen in Downtown Folly near Center Street and Cooper Avenue. Part of Center Street will be closed to traffic beginning at 10 pm, when the flip-flops go up.

Charlotte Goodwin helped put together the event. She said in years past about 5,000 people have attended. She expects this year to be the same.

“I think it’s absolutely wonderful. I think it’s good for people to be together if you feel comfortable,” said Goodwin. “It makes you feel like, well, maybe we’re getting back to normal a little bit.”

Area shop and restaurant employees said the days leading up to New Year’s Eve have been busy.

Kay Haning is the manager at Native, a gift shop on Folly. She said she’s glad to see people back in town for the event.

“It’s definitely improving business,” said Haning “Since COVID and shutdowns, it’s definitely helping everybody.”

After the drop, fireworks will light up the sky. With Folly expected to fill up, organizers recommend getting to the event early.