NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston International Airport officials say last Memorial Day weekend was their busiest ever, and they say this year may be even busier.

The Memorial Day weekend travel surge is on across the Lowcountry.

“I’m traveling from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina,” Sue Hart said, “arriving in Indianapolis this afternoon.”

“Headed to Miami, Florida,” Jesse Reed said.

Airport officials say this weekend could prove to be one of their busiest ever.

“What we’re seeing now is we’re trending somewhere between five and six percent ahead of 2022,” Charleston International Airport’s deputy executive director and chief communications officer Spencer Pryor said. “So, we’re in for a great year here.”

It’s a trend that airports nationwide are experiencing as well. AAA forecasts more than three million people will fly during the holiday, up 11 percent from last year.

But even with the increase in travelers, many people at Charleston International say they haven’t had to deal with big crowds or long lines.

“I really expected it to be more busy than what it is right now,” Reed said. “The line over there, doesn’t look like it’s very packed at all. Normally when I come, the lines are really packed, so it doesn’t seem to be too busy today at all.”

Airport officials say during weekends like this, they try to ensure each airline is adequately staffed, as well as provide tips for passengers to make their travel experience as smooth as possible.

“The 3-2-1 process is just we recommend checking out of your hotel three hours in advance,” Pryor said. “Arrive at the airport at least two hours, and then give yourself that one hour time to find your way through the airport and to your gates.”

Travelers say they have big plans.

“We’re going to have a big grill out at the house,” Hart said, “and I think we’re going to have some steaks.”

“My father was Army,” Reed said. “I was Air Force. All the people that I know, growing up in the Air Force, I did 22 years. Memorial Day is a day to honor those who have fallen for the country, so it definitely means a lot.”

AAA estimates more than 42 million Americans will travel this holiday weekend.