MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – People from all across the country and Lowcountry celebrated the holiday at Patriots Point for their annual July 4th firework show.

The crowd of people was full of red white and blue to enjoy the firework show. Officials and locals in the area say Patriots Point is the best place to celebrate America’s birthday.

“All the times that we are here and we have been to been to different places, I just love it here,” says Richard Jones, who lives in Summerville.

Officials with Patriots Point say around 20,000 to 30,000 people were in attendance from all over the country to enjoy the fireworks.

“We have people who are traveling from out of state. We had a family here from Indiana that came just to be at Patriots Point for the Fourth of July. We are the most patriotic location in South Carolina and one of the most patriotic spots in the country,” says Mayci Rechner, the Patriots Point Public Information Officer.

Rechner says several hundred shells are set up for the fireworks.

“They go off right in between the USS Yorktown and the Ravenel Bridge so it’s quite the backdrop for a firework show. You can only really see that view from right here at Patriots Point,” says Rechner.

Sheryl Taylor and Richard Jones live in Summerville and drove to Mount Pleasant just for the firework show.

“This is very patriotic, very American. He’s a veteran and I was a guard and to be on board the ship and watch the fireworks is just a dream,” says Taylor.

Jones says seeing the community come together to celebrate Independence Day and freedom is what makes the holiday so special for him.

“Different things we have been through as far as America, this is the way to celebrate. The wars and the different places we have to go, especially being a veteran. This really makes it all worth it,” says Jones.

Nearly 750 people enjoyed the show from the flight deck of the USS Yorktown.