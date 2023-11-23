NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, thousands of shoppers will be at Tanger Outlets looking to take advantage of the best deals for Black Friday.

Representatives with Tanger Outlets say those who come out on Friday can expect the deepest discounts of the year, and those deals will last all weekend.

On Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., TangerClub members will have access to exclusive doorbuster deals from top brands including Under Armour, Columbia, Crocs and much more.

Tanger Outlets’ hours of operation for the weekend are 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The shopping frenzy isn’t just in the Lowcountry. According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 182 million people across the country are projected to shop in-stores and online from now through Cyber Monday.

Experts say big name brands are being cognizant this year of the impact inflation is having on shoppers.

“Retailers are definitely concerned about the consumer in general,” London Stock Exchange Consumer Research Director Jharonne Martis said. “They know they are dealing with a very price-conscious consumer, and they’re only opening up their wallets if they feel like they are enticed with a really good promotion or discount.”

