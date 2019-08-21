Three arrested in Andrews after 3-month drug investigation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit culminated a three-month drug investigation on August 20, with the execution of a search warrant in Andrews and the arrests of three individuals.

Officials received complaints regarding drug distribution at the North Farr Avenue home of Tonya and Michael Ethridge. An investigation was initiated that included surveillance and controlled purchases of heroin and methamphetamine from the Ethridges. Based on that investigation, seven drug distribution-related arrest warrants were obtained for the Ethridges as well as a search warrant for their home.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, in the morning of August 20, 2019, agents and deputies executed the warrants and arrested Michael and Tonya Ethridge as well as Joseph Blake.

A search revealed a large quantity of methamphetamine and prescription pills as well as heroin and marijuana. Authorities also located six rifles and shotguns and one handgun in the home along with digital scales and packaging materials. They also found a minor child in the home which resulted in a charge of Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child against both Michael and Tonya Ethridge.

Tonya Ethridge was charged with 1 count of Distribution of Heroin, 1 count of Distribution of Methamphetamine, 2 counts of Distributing Controlled Substances within ½ mile of a school or park, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Marijuana, Schedule II pills, Schedule III pills and Schedule IV pills.

Michael Ethridge was charged with 1 count of Distribution of Heroin, 1 count of Distribution of Methamphetamine, 1 counts of Distributing Controlled Substances within ½ mile of a school or park, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Marijuana, Schedule II pills, Schedule III pills and Schedule IV pills.

Joseph Blake was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.