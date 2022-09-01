CAINHOY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three major developments could be coming to Cainhoy.

On Thursday, Charleston’s Technical Review Committee heard plans for the projects which are all slated for Clements Ferry Road.

The first is Cainhoy Del Webb Phase 2 which would include 233 single-family homes. The next is the proposed Mikasa Apartments which will have 320 units when completed.

A third project on the agenda called Skatell Island Multi-Family shows plans to build 324 multi-family units, 36 townhomes, and 62 detached single family homes.

“This region is exceedingly desirable, and so opportunities to bring on housing, particularly a diverse mix of housing is advantageous for the region as we’re bringing new industries and new jobs to the area,” said Robert Summerfield, the Director of Planning, Preservation, & Sustainability for the City of Charleston.

A development agreement was formed between property owners and the city shortly after the Cainhoy Peninsula was annexed into Charleston. Officials said new construction is expected.

According to Summerfield, there is a housing shortage in the city, so having these developments in Cainhoy is important in retaining residents.

He said most of the other future development coming to Cainhoy will likely be along Clements Ferry Road as well.