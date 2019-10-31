Thunderstorms could spell trouble for Lowcountry Trick-or-Treaters

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – A line of scattered thunderstorms is expected to cross the Lowcountry this evening ahead of a strong cold front.

Storm Team 2 says the line is expected to approach I-95 by 7 PM, arrive in the Charleston Metro between 8 and 10 PM, and move off the coast by 11 PM.

“We don’t expect the entire evening to be a washout as this will be quick moving line of scattered thunderstorms,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “It’s quite possible some of us won’t see rain at all, but I’d still download the Storm Team 2 app and keep an eye on the radar.”

This evening’s thunderstorms will be capable of brief heavy rain, lightning, and strong wind gusts.