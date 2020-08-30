Thunderstorms return to start the week

Scattered thunderstorms will return Monday as humidity increases. Tonight will be partly cloudy and warm with low temperatures in the 70s. A stray shower is possible after midnight. A warm front will move through the Carolinas tomorrow, bringing scattered thunderstorms, and increasing the humidity. High pressure will build in for the middle of the week, increasing temperatures through Thursday. We will still have the chance for pop up storms, but many places will stay dry through the middle of the week. A cold front will move through Friday with thunderstorms. This front will stall in the area over the weekend, continuing the chance for thunderstorms.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.