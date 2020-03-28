Tideland Health reports first COVID-19 patient death for healthcare system

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WTBW) – Tidelands Health announced Saturday a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

The patient was treated at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and is the first COVID-19 related death for Tidelands Health.

The death was announced in the state health department’s daily COVID-19 update, the hospital system said.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the patient’s loved ones for this profound loss,” Tidelands President and CEO Bruce Bailey said. “We grieve with them, even as our health care professionals continue to work tirelessly and provide extraordinary care to those in our community who are afflicted with this dangerous virus.”

12 patients tested at Tidelands Health facilities have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. Two are hospitalized at Tidelands Waccamaw, while nine are recovering at home.

“This isn’t just happening in big cities and faraway countries,” Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Gerald Harmon said. “COVID-19 is here in our region, and the threat is real. Do not underestimate this insidious virus.”