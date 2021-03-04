Tidelands health reveals plans for medical park to meet growing need in Carolina Forest area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Tidelands Health is developing plans for a state-of-the-art medical park in the Carolina Forest area to keep up with the growing population.

The planned 34,000-square-foot facility, to be located at the corner of Carolina Forest Boulevard and Revolutionary War Way, will be home to physician offices and outpatient services. Health system officials are working through the planning process now.

In September of 2020, health officials with DHEC said Horry County was in need of an additional 155 hospital beds. Three local hospitals have since submitted plans for filling that need.

“Tidelands Health is committed to growing with our community,” said Bruce Bailey, president and CEO. “We understand high-quality, conveniently located health care services are integral to quality of life, and we continue to reinvest in our region in alignment with our core purpose: Better health begins here.”

In recent years, numerous Tidelands Health facilities have been developed to serve the rapidly growing region.

Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, which opened in 2019, is home to physician offices, laboratory, rehabilitation and imaging services and a newly completed ambulatory surgery center, while Tidelands Health Medical Park at Holmestown Road offers family medicine, pediatrics and women’s health services.

Tidelands Health is now in the process of seeking state approval to construct Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital, a 36-bed acute-care hospital planned at the interchange of Highways 31 and 707 in Horry County.

Previously Bailey said projections show the population in the area could almost double over the next 15 to 20 years, making it the second-fastest-growing area in the nation.

More than 54 percent of the health system’s annual patient encounters are Horry County residents.

“The need for high-quality health care close to home has never been more apparent than during the past year as we’ve all battled a worldwide pandemic,” Bailey said. “For more than 70 years, Tidelands Health has been our region’s trusted health care partner, and we remain steadfast in our mission to help people live.”