Today marks the 50th anniversary of Apollo 13.

On April 11, 1970, James Lovell, John Swigert Jr., and Fred Haise Jr. were launched into space for a lunar landing.

Two days later, while heading to the moon, an oxygen tank ruptured.

NASA spent days trying to get the crew back home safely, which they did on April 17.

NASA says their goal, 50 years ago, was to send a crew around the moon and to bring them back home safe.

Now, their goal is to return to the moon in a safe and sustainable way.