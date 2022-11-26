(Photo by Hollie Adams / AFP) (Photo by HOLLIE ADAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your skates this holiday season!

While the Lowcountry may not get much snow this winter, there is still a chance to enjoy the winter sport of ice skating.

Check out these local ice skating rinks for an activity that’s sure to be fun for the entire family.

Daniel Island

Credit One Stadium is bringing an outdoor ice-skating rink to Daniel Island for the holiday season.

‘Skate the Stadium’ will open Friday, December 2. Tickets will cost $10 per person including the skate rental and a one-hour skating session.

Guests can enjoy cookie samplers, hot chocolate, cider, and a full bar with seasonal beers.

Festivals at the ice rink will happen throughout the month, check out their schedule of events online.

Tickets can be purchased at creditonestadium.com/skate-the-stadium

North Charleston

Carolina Ice Palace is a state-of-the-art facility with two indoor NHL-size ice rinks.

Located in North Charleston near Northwoods Mall at 7665 Northwoods Blvd., this ice rink is open year round.

The facility offers public skate hours, skate lessons, and shows.

For more information on pricing and hours, visit their website.