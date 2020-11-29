Top-ranked South Carolina holds off Gonzaga

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Destanni Henderson scored a career-high 23 points and Zia Cooke added 16 to help No. 1 South Carolina top 21st-ranked Gonzaga 79-72 on Sunday in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

It was the second straight game that the Gamecocks faced a tough challenge from their opponent.

Henderson earned tournament MVP honors as she scored 19 points and had nine rebounds in the opening round win over South Dakota.

Against Gonzaga, Henderson was scoreless in the first half before going 6 for 12 in the third and fourth quarters. She was 10 for 13 from the free throw line over that span.