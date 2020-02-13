Top Safety Picks released by IIHS for 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) — The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released its top safety picks for 2020.

It looks at a vehicle’s ability to avoid other vehicles and pedestrians along with good or acceptable headlights.

The president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says, “hey help you see further down the roadway, they help you see more of the roadside, they help you pick up on obstacles sooner, in the hopes of avoiding a crash.”

64 cars and SUVs were named Top Safety Picks.

23 qualified for Top Safety Pick Plus.

This year, no minivans or pick-ups were named top safety picks.

Click here to look at the results for 2020.