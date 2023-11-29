CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Tourism is one of the leading industries in the Lowcountry, drawing millions of visitors to the area each year.

This weekend, Charleston is celebrating Tourism Day but focusing on how the industry can give back. Some say tourism is the backbone of Charleston.

“We couldn’t do it without the tourists,” Co-manager at Palm Avenue, Madeline Penkoff said.

Management at some King Street businesses say the money they make from tourists is what keeps their lights on.

“They really are our most important customers,” Penkoff said.

Shopping, carriage rides and museums are among the biggest tourism businesses in the Lowcountry.

However, this weekend a lot of those businesses will be focused not on making money but on giving it back to the community.

“This is just a great opportunity through the Charleston Tourist Association for my company to give back,” General Manager of Palmetto Carriage Works, Tommy Doyle said.

Tourism Day is Saturday and dozens of businesses fueled by tourism, like carriage tours and museums, will donate 10% of their revenue to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lowcountry organization.

Doyle says he looks forward to it every year.

“We’re fortunate, this is the third year in a row that we’ve chosen a group to give to.

He says he hopes this year they can give even more than last,” Doyle said.

