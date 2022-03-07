CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Maybe you’ve noticed it if you’ve driven downtown, thousands of people are crowding the streets of Charleston packing restaurants and businesses. Tourism has officially returned, some businesses say their business has more than tripled in the latest weeks.

We’re seeing more and more people packing streets and restaurants across the city and businesses say they’re feeling the impact in record amounts. Tourism officials say the industry is poised for a record breaking year.

“It was rough there for a while and it hit everybody,” says Amy Looney, Owner of Charleston Maps Jewelry at the City Market. “It hit the market, it hit everybody on a personal level.”

“Our sales are way up now with the spring break and the cruise ship,” says Eric Koenig, a Manager with Queology Barbeque.

Two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, business are bouncing back in a big way. Part of that bounce back is college and high school students on visiting the region on Spring Break. Koenig says it’s tripled business for his restaurant.

“They are really out spending money, shopping, going through the Downtown Charleston area and they have really, really boosted our business,” says Koenig.

At Charleston’s City Market, vendors say they’re experiencing a similar uptick in the number of customers passing through their stands.

“Compared to last year, I’ve seen an extreme increase of people especially in the last few weeks,” says Looney. “I mean my sales have gone up.”

Doug Warner with Explore Charleston says most businesses he’s talked with say they are seeing record numbers. Warner believes it’s just the start of a banner year.

“The tennis tournament coming up and the bridge race and all of those things and I think it’s indicative of what we’re seeing on the streets,” says Warner. “It is, activity is really strong. We’re expecting it to continue.”

With most COVID-19 restrictions dropped, visitors and vendors believe Charleston is the perfect place to take that first trip.

“So we’re really encouraged, it’s going to be good,” says Looney.

The Charleston International Airport is working to accommodate higher numbers of travelers through additional flights and adding temporary gates and terminals until permanent options can be built.