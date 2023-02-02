CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – Cars parked on King Street during weekend nights will soon be at risk of getting towed.

Parking is prohibited on King Street, between Spring and John Streets, Thursday-Saturday from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Starting on February 9, any car parked during that time period will be towed. This comes after Charleston Police said cars have continued to park in the restricted spots every weekend, despite ticketing.

No parking signs were installed in October. Since then, over 4,000 tickets have been issued.

“Unfortunately, we are going to have to move forward with towing so that we can actually let the message be heard,” said Capt. Jason Bruder with CPD.

Bruder said keeping parking spots on King Street open gives emergency responders better access. The move also takes aim at bigger safety issues seen in the past.

“We’ve had a lot of incidents with people hanging out at cars, to the point of dancing on top of cars. They’ve been using drugs, selling drugs out of cars,” Bruder explained.

City officials said alternative, discounted parking is available at the Visitor’s Center Garage at 63 Mary Street. Drivers will pay a $7 flat rate fee after 3:00 p.m. and a $5 flat rate fee after 5:00 p.m. The discounted rate ends at 3:00 a.m.

Other options include Midtown Garage at 558 King Street and Marion Square Garage at 399 King Street. Both cost $1 per half hour.