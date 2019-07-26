Town hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony at new Town Hall gym

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant celebrated the completion of the new Town Hall Gym yesterday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

According to the news release, Mayor Will Haynie, along with Councilmembers Gary Santos, Joe Bustos and Kathy Landing, were joined by partners in the completion of this capital improvement project, including Project Manager and Recreation Director Steve Gergick.

“It is with great pleasure that we open this wonderful facility for our citizens. Nothing warms the heart more than seeing dozens of children engaged in our popular camps,” said Mayor Haynie, pointing to the facility bustling with young children ages 5-10 attending a tennis camp.

“The new Town Hall Gym just opened, and it is already teeming with activities,” said Councilmember Santos. “The activities range from indoor tennis, basketball, volleyball and wrestling camps, to sock hops, fairs, open gym and summer basketball leagues. We have offerings for all types of athletes.”

The press release added that the new gym can accommodate two full-size basketball courts, four side-to-side basketball courts, four volleyball courts, four pickleball courts, and a wrestling mat. It hosts multiple activities that can be easily set-up with the retractable gym equipment.

The gym features a concession area and spacious lobby, men’s and women’s locker rooms, a family restroom, and outdoor restroom access for track users and participants in other outdoor athletic activities.

The gym is available for open gym time, summer camps, and team practices and games. To reserve open gym time at the new Town Hall Gym, contact Diana Drake at DDrake@tompsc.com.