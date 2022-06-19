BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent $20,000 donation to the Bluffton Police Department Benevolence Fund motivated the Town of Bluffton to establish three new charitable funds.

Bluffton resident Samantha “Sam’ Boyd made a donation of $20,000 to the Bluffton Police Department Benevolence Fund. She dedicated $10,000 to specifically the Bluffton K-9 program. The remaining $10,000 will go towards various police programs.

“After I saw a Facebook post about a civic group specifically donating to the K-9 program, I was inspired to support this program which supports our community’s first responders and our community’s overall public safety,” Boyd said.

According to town officials, the donation served as motivation to establish the Bluffton Police Department’s Benevolence Fund and other funds to support public parks, public art, and the Town’s Lutzie 43 Scholarship Program.

The Bluffton Police Department Benevolence Fund supports the department’s mission and programming.

Donations made to the Town’s Parks and Public Art Fund support the development and enhancement of public arks and art.

The Lutzie 43 Scholarship Fund awards annual scholarships to students who are ambassadors of safe driving habits.

The new charitable funds were created in partnership with the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry.

“Sam’s donation opened the doors for Bluffton to establish the funds needed to support its supplemental programs, such as its annual Christmas Toy Drive, scholarships for student ambassadors of safe driving habits, and other Town-related but not town-funded projects and programs,” Town Manager, Stephen Steese said.